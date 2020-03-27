National Pension Service Buys 58,864 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553,444 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $94,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $46.80. 12,845,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,715. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

