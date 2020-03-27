National Pension Service Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $109,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 1,240,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,838. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.02.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

