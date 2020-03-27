National Pension Service Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of 3M worth $119,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $133.24. 4,261,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.