National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $424,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,130,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

