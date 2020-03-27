National Pension Service Has $100.99 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $100,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,744,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.