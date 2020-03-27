National Pension Service Has $109.30 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $109,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 11,469,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,965,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

