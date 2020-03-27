National Pension Service Has $142.68 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Paypal worth $142,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,310,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.