National Pension Service Has $188.14 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,435 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $188,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.56. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

