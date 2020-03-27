National Pension Service Has $309.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,160 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Intel worth $309,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.37. 31,626,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,947,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

