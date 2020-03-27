National Pension Service Has $94.83 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna worth $94,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Shares of CI stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

