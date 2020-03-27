National Pension Service Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $500,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $51.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,702. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $757.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,330.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

