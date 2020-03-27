National Pension Service Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $151,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.