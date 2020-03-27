National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 104,227 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $114,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

CVS stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $58.60. 15,031,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

