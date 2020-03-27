National Pension Service Purchases 115,845 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

National Pension Service grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,448 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,845 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $110,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

BNS traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 1,750,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,776. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

