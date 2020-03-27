National Pension Service Purchases 135,389 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,389 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Pfizer worth $245,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,321,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.