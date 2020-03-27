National Pension Service Purchases 19,943 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Pension Service raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of American Express worth $105,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded down $4.56 on Friday, hitting $88.73. 6,999,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

