National Pension Service Purchases 225,118 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Pension Service increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $161,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and sold 408,845 shares worth $70,233,399. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,272,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

