National Pension Service Purchases 507,979 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

National Pension Service increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,979 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Enbridge worth $138,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 375,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.74. 6,093,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

