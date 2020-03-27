National Pension Service Purchases 54,310 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,310 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Danaher worth $115,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.58. 5,254,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,604. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

