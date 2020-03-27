National Pension Service Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,782,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,407,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.23% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

