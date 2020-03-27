National Pension Service Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $97,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 4,669,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.