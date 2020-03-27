National Pension Service Sells 217,340 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 217,340 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $128,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6,699.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,393,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. 9,729,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,039,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.