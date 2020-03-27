National Pension Service Sells 30,914 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,914 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $106,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,131. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.