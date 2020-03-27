National Pension Service Sells 32,942 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,942 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $147,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.05. 4,962,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

