National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 27th total of 766,400 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Shares of NPK traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. 58,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

