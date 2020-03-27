National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,620,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,326,000 after acquiring an additional 689,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,305,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,878,000 after buying an additional 423,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,827,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,146,000 after buying an additional 338,993 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

