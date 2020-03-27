NavCoin Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Poloniex. NavCoin has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $546,072.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,255,895 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.