NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $111.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $112.19 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $111.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $455.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $456.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $472.60 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $475.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NBTB opened at $33.39 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

