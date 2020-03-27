NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCR. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,218. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NCR by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after buying an additional 497,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $52,738,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $8,245,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.