Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 196.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AERI. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 919,922 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

