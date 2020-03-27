Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 10,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

