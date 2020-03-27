Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.14% from the stock’s current price.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of VIOT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth about $15,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth about $9,000,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

