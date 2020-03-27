Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price

Media coverage about VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. VAALCO Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

EGY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,882. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.56.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter.

EGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

