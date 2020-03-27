Neil W. Gibson Sells 17,723 Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 58,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,482. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

