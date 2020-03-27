Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO John Edward Adent Purchases 1,517 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO John Edward Adent bought 1,517 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,211.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Edward Adent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, John Edward Adent bought 1,750 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.59. 244,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,007,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

