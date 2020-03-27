Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post sales of $114.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. Neogen reported sales of $109.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $425.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.30 million to $426.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $450.13 million, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $453.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Stephens started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $477,768.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,477 shares of company stock worth $5,106,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Neogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 12.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.31. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

