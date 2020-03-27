Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 27th total of 780,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 50,358 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $109,276.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

Shares of NTGN opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

