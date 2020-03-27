Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 99 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 99 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NESN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 106.80.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

