Netrum (NTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $113.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Netrum has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $45,519.97 and approximately $113.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000725 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001373 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.