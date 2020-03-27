Neutral Dollar (NUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,051.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $80,377.89 and approximately $4,051.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.95 or 0.04740698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00065485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036904 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015941 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

