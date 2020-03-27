Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVRO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Nevro has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 326,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 189,650 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Nevro by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nevro by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.