New Age Beverages Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 9,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 3,700 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in New Age Beverages by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on New Age Beverages from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $118.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. New Age Beverages’s quarterly revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.