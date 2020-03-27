New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 42,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

