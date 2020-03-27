Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $158,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.