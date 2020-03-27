NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post sales of $52.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $41.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $215.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $223.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $229.64 million, with estimates ranging from $223.66 million to $236.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $221,221.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345 and sold 710,148 shares valued at $17,896,330. 21.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $566.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

