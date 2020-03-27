Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $37,279.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,132.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $5.38 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

