Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,061,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 27th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $31,380.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,291.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from to in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

