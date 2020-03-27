NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,300

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,303.17 ($82.91).

NXT stock traded down GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,008 ($52.72). 720,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,793.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,452.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

