NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. HSBC dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded NEXT to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,303.17 ($82.91).

LON:NXT traded down GBX 500 ($6.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,008 ($52.72). The stock had a trading volume of 720,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,793.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,452.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a one year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

