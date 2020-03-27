Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Update

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 27th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 531,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $597.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

